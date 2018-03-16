student assaulted
Warning issued following sexual assault at U of W Friday

Campus security at the University of Winnipeg is investigating a sexual assault that happened on Friday.

Students at the University of Winnipeg are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings after an alleged sexual assault near the campus.

The university sent out an alert to students through its app that said a female student was sexually assaulted just before 11 a.m. March 16.

The alert stated that the incident had been captured on video and that campus security was working with police.

This notice was sent to U of W students Friday March 16.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie and grey sweats, riding a bicycle. He allegedly groped a student who was walking along the Green Corridor and then fled north toward Ellice Avenue.

The corridor runs from Langside Street east to Spence Street and connects the Richardson College for the Environment and Science Complex to the main campus.

Students were reminded to ‘remain vigilant and use the campus safewalk/saferide programs as needed’.

The university said in January it increased security by a third this past fall.

