Police need help identifying senior struck by car in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who was hit by a car on Wednesday.

Mounties said the approximately 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent.

Police describe her as having shoulder-length grey-brown hair in a cloth-wrapped bun and a distinctive mark above her right eye. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, purple and black shoes and a red wrist-watch at the time of the crash.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m., and the woman was airlifted to hospital. The driver remained at the scene, and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Surrey RCMP Traffic Unit and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation team, but they have not been able to identify the victim.

Anyone who believes they know the woman is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.