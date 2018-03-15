Sports
March 15, 2018 1:35 am
Updated: March 15, 2018 1:59 am

Rockets win 6-3 over Cougars to take WHL B.C. Division title

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

The Kelowna Rockets took a spectacular 6-3 win Wednesday night.

They won 6-3 over the Prince George Cougars to take their seventh WHL B.C. Division Title.

While the Cougars opened up scoring in the first with a goal from Aaron Boyd, Kelowna responded minutes later.

Nolan Foote tapped in his brother Cal Foote’s shot to tie up the game.

Brogan O’Brien broke the tie for Prince George.

The third saw five goals from the Rockets: Kaedan Korczak, Cal Foote with two, Dillon Dube, and Braydyn Chizen.

With just two minutes left in the game, and the Cougars on a power play, Ryan Schoettler took one more goal for Prince George.

Kelowna’s record improves to 41-22-5-2.

Kelowna face the Vancouver Giants Frriday for the first of a home-and-home weekend to close out the regular season.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Division Champs
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Kelowna
Kelowna Rockets
Prince George
Rockets
Rockets Win BC Division
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News