Rockets win 6-3 over Cougars to take WHL B.C. Division title

The Kelowna Rockets took a spectacular 6-3 win Wednesday night.

They won 6-3 over the Prince George Cougars to take their seventh WHL B.C. Division Title.

While the Cougars opened up scoring in the first with a goal from Aaron Boyd, Kelowna responded minutes later.

Nolan Foote tapped in his brother Cal Foote’s shot to tie up the game.

Brogan O’Brien broke the tie for Prince George.

The third saw five goals from the Rockets: Kaedan Korczak, Cal Foote with two, Dillon Dube, and Braydyn Chizen.

With just two minutes left in the game, and the Cougars on a power play, Ryan Schoettler took one more goal for Prince George.

Kelowna’s record improves to 41-22-5-2.

Kelowna face the Vancouver Giants Frriday for the first of a home-and-home weekend to close out the regular season.