Man struck by transit bus near Surrey Memorial Hospital

A man is in hospital after he was hit by a transit bus in Surrey Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near Surrey Memorial Hospital on King George Boulevard.

A picture sent to Global News shows it was a 96 B-line bus travelling southbound.

Witnesses who were on the bus say it appeared the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit at the curb.

Surrey RCMP say the victim was a cyclist, and was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

A 70-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle around the same time in South Surrey. She is in hospital with critical injuries.

