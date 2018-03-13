Edmonton Oilers look for eighth straight Battle of Alberta win

The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep rolling in the Battle of Alberta when they visit the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. The Oilers have won seven straight against the Flames, including three games this season.

“It varies from night to night. The games have moved around. One team has a quick start, the other team doesn’t. Special teams come into play — goaltending some nights,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said on Tuesday. “We’ve been able to get leads and hold on. We’ve been able to come from behind.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fight back for shootout win over Flames

The Oilers will be looking to win their third in a row. Captain Connor McDavid has racked up 18 goals in the last 19 games.

“I’m just trying to find different ways to score,” McDavid said. “In today’s day and age, it’s so tight-checking that scoring goals is not easy. When you get around the net, you gotta make your shot and make it count. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be the most perfect shot either. With the goalies nowadays, they’re so good, they’re expecting the perfect shot. Sometimes these ones that come in a little bit slower or these off-balance shots, they kind of get fooled by them.”

The Flames come into the game two points out of a playoff spot. They’ll be without 24-goal scorer Matthew Tkachuk who is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Aberg

Lucic – Draisaitl – Cammalleri

Puljujarvi – Strome – Slepyshev

Caggiula – Khaira – Kassian

Larsson – Nurse

Sekera – Benning

Russell -Bear

Talbot

Catch the Oilers and Flames on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.