Woodstock police searching for suspect in evening stabbing

A stabbing in Woodstock on Monday evening has city police searching for a suspect.

Officers were called to a home on Light Street near Dundas Street around 7:30 p.m. to reports of an injured man.

Police and paramedics discovered a 42-year-old Woodstock man with stabbing injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they’re urging anyone with information to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).