Fog Advisory issued for Medicine Hat, Suffield, Bow Island
Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for parts SE Alberta Monday evening.
Statements
10:16 PM MDT Monday 12 March 2018
Fog advisory in effect for:
- City of Medicine Hat
- Co. of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla
- Co. of Newell near Patricia
- Co. of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills
- Cypress Co. near Bowell and Redcliff
- Cypress Co. near Bowmanton Schuler and Hilda
- Cypress Co. near CFB Suffield
- Cypress Co. near Dunmore and Woolchester
- Cypress Co. near Irvine and Walsh
- Cypress Co. near McNeill and Sandy Point District Park
- Cypress Co. near Seven Persons
- Cypress Co. near Suffield and Hwy 879
- Cypress Co. near Tide Lake
- S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress and Social Plains
- S.A. 2 near Buffalo and Cavendish
- S.A. 2 near Iddesleigh and Dinosaur Prov. Park
- S.A. 2 near Jenner and Atlee
Dense fog is forming once again this evening in southeastern Alberta. The fog will cause near-zero visibilities at times. Fog is expected to dissipate Tuesday morning.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.
