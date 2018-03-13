Fog Advisory issued for Medicine Hat, Suffield, Bow Island

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for parts SE Alberta Monday evening.

Statements

10:16 PM MDT Monday 12 March 2018

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Medicine Hat

Co. of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla

Co. of Newell near Patricia

Co. of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills

Cypress Co. near Bowell and Redcliff

Cypress Co. near Bowmanton Schuler and Hilda

Cypress Co. near CFB Suffield

Cypress Co. near Dunmore and Woolchester

Cypress Co. near Irvine and Walsh

Cypress Co. near McNeill and Sandy Point District Park

Cypress Co. near Seven Persons

Cypress Co. near Suffield and Hwy 879

Cypress Co. near Tide Lake

S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress and Social Plains

S.A. 2 near Buffalo and Cavendish

S.A. 2 near Iddesleigh and Dinosaur Prov. Park

S.A. 2 near Jenner and Atlee

Dense fog is forming once again this evening in southeastern Alberta. The fog will cause near-zero visibilities at times. Fog is expected to dissipate Tuesday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

