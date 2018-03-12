Fog advisory issued for parts of southern and central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of east-central and southeastern Alberta on Monday night.

“Dense fog is forming once again this evening in southeastern Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website. “The fog will cause near-zero visibilities.”

Environment Canada said it expected the fog to clear out on Tuesday morning but that in the meantime, travelling on roads was expected to be “hazardous” as a result of the reduced visibility.

The weather agency issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: On Feb. 12, 2018, Sarah Offin filed this report on why thick fog seems to have become such a common occurence in Calgary lately.