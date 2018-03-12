Coroner’s inquest to look into 2014 death of N.B. construction worker

An inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick construction worker who died in 2014.

James Baker, 58, died after an accident at a gravel pit near Caraquet, N.B., on Oct. 27, 2014.

According to a WorkSafeNB news release from the time, the heavy equipment he was operating rolled over and fell into the water at the bottom of the pit. Baker was trapped beneath the water.

He was part of a crew working on a Highway 11 construction project.

On Monday, Chief Coroner Gregory Forestell announced the inquest will take place on March 19-21 at the Best Western Plus Woodstock Hotel and Conference Centre.

A news release from the province says Forestell and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding the death. The jury will be able to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar situations in the future.

According to the Coroners Act, the Office of the Coroner is required to hold an inquest when a worker dies as a result of an accident at a construction project site.

