OPP seek missing teen from Stirling-Rawdon Township

Central Hastings OPP are looking for a missing youth from Stirling-Rawdon Township.

Jordon Booth, 15, was last seen on Friday, March 9, leaving the Stirling Public Library. Stirling is about 30 kilometres north of Belleville.

READ MORE: OPP seek missing Selwyn Township man

Jordon is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 122 pounds. He has ear-length dirty blonde wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap with a black hooded Nike sweater with white dots and cream-coloured pants. He was carrying a green/grey/black knapsack.

“He has a noticeable blemish on his chin,” police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).