Crime
March 12, 2018 9:48 am
Updated: March 12, 2018 9:53 am

OPP seek missing teen from Stirling-Rawdon Township

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
OPP
Central Hastings OPP are looking for a missing youth from Stirling-Rawdon Township.

Jordon Booth, 15, was last seen on Friday, March 9, leaving the Stirling Public Library. Stirling is about 30 kilometres north of Belleville.

Jordon is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 122 pounds. He has ear-length dirty blonde wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap with a black hooded Nike sweater with white dots and cream-coloured pants. He was carrying a green/grey/black knapsack.

 

Jordon Booth of Stirling-Rawdon.

OPP

“He has a noticeable blemish on his chin,” police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority or call  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

