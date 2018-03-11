Sports
March 11, 2018 10:30 pm

Christopher Gibson makes 50 saves, Islanders beat Flames to halt losing streak

By The Canadian Press
Credit: Canadian Press
A A

Rookie goalie Christopher Gibson made 50 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Anders Lee scored twice, while Johnny Boychuk had a goal and two assists for New York.

Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders (30-29-10) as Casey Cizikas and John Tavares had two assists each.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames activate goalie Mike Smith off injured reserve

Gibson improved his record this season to 1-0-2. It was the second NHL win for Gibson, who went 1-1-1 for the Islanders in the 2015-16 season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-26-10), who kicked off a three-game homestand after going 2-0-1 on the road last week.

Mark Giordano also scored, while goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves in his return to action after missing the past 13 games with a lower-body injury.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
christopher gibson
Flames
Flames vs. Islanders
Mike Smith
New York Islanders
NHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News