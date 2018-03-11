Christopher Gibson makes 50 saves, Islanders beat Flames to halt losing streak

Rookie goalie Christopher Gibson made 50 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Anders Lee scored twice, while Johnny Boychuk had a goal and two assists for New York.

Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders (30-29-10) as Casey Cizikas and John Tavares had two assists each.

Gibson improved his record this season to 1-0-2. It was the second NHL win for Gibson, who went 1-1-1 for the Islanders in the 2015-16 season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-26-10), who kicked off a three-game homestand after going 2-0-1 on the road last week.

Mark Giordano also scored, while goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves in his return to action after missing the past 13 games with a lower-body injury.