March 11, 2018 6:50 pm

2-vehicle crash outside Calgary sends woman to hospital

Emergency officials respond to a 2-vehicle crash outside Calgary.

RCMP are investigating a crash outside Calgary at Highway 22X and Range Road 273, southeast of Chestermere.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, with one of the vehicles flipping upside down and landing in a ditch.

According to paramedics, four adults were involved in the collision but only one person suffered injuries.

A woman was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

It’s unclear what caused the collision.

