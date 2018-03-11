2-vehicle crash outside Calgary sends woman to hospital
RCMP are investigating a crash outside Calgary at Highway 22X and Range Road 273, southeast of Chestermere.
Officials say two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, with one of the vehicles flipping upside down and landing in a ditch.
According to paramedics, four adults were involved in the collision but only one person suffered injuries.
A woman was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
It’s unclear what caused the collision.
