Seedy Sunday sale in Peterborough an annual sign of spring

For gardeners and green thumbs alike, Peterborough’s annual ‘Seedy Sunday’ sale is a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

Dozens of people filed their way into the church hall at Emanuel United on George Street for the 13th annual Seedy Sunday event, attracting gardeners of all stripes.

“There are 12 different seed farmers selling their seeds,” explained organizer and urban farmer Jill Bishop. “Anything you could dream of growing, you can purchase a seed for from here.”

Seed savers can also swap and exchange seeds at the event, which also included other community groups and information sessions on growing techniques.

Many seed shoppers came prepared with a checklist and a blueprint of their garden plots in hand.

“I think there are a lot of gardeners that think this is the place to buy their seeds for the whole season,” Bishop said. “So they’ve got their list and their garden plan and they are planning on getting everything they want to grow for this year.”

Seedy Sunday is an opportunity to not only get the garden started with the right seeds, but also a chance to tap into a community with a wealth of knowledge about growing in the local climate.

“People come here and they are not only stocking up on everything they need, but they are talking with one another and they are getting really excited about the growing season,” Bishop said. “And for a lot of the vendors, it’s the only time they see one another for a year.”