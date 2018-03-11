Winnipeg police searching for 61-year-old with dementia

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 61-year-old that suffers from dementia.

Reginald Copenace was last seen Saturday evening in the 600 block of Notre Dame.

He is Indigenous, 5’7”, with medium build and short black hair.

Copenace was last seen wearing a brown bomber-style jacket with reflective strips, blue jeans and a blue and grey hat with ear-flaps.

Winnipeg police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.