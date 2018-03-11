Charlton apartment fire caused by careless smoking

Fire officials say careless smoking is to blame for a fire at a high-rise apartment in central Hamilton.

Hamilton firefighters were called to a 21-storey apartment at 123 Charlton Avenue East at about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a fire on the balcony of a 14th floor unit.

Additional crews were brought in to tackle the blaze, which was quickly extinguished without spreading to any other apartments or causing any injuries.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000 and Hamilton fire officials say they suspect the fire was caused by “careless disposal of smoker’s material” on the balcony, which ignited combustible material.

Everyone who was evacuated from the building was able to return to their apartments, with the exception of the tenants of the affected unit.

The Red Cross has been called in to help them find alternate housing.