‘Major winter storm’ potentially on its way to New Brunswick

Winter storms are not over for New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says they are tracking the development of a potentially “major winter storm” that could hit the province this week.

The national weather service says long range information suggests significant snowfall is possible for much of New Brunswick, starting on Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday.

However, meteorologists say since the system has yet to develop, the storms outcome could change drastically.

A special weather statement is in effect for much of the province with Environment Canada saying a warning may be issued as the potential impacts of the storm system becomes more certain.