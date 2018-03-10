Londoners warned to be wary of waterways

The local conservation authority wants you and your family to stay safe this March break.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding parents and caregivers to keep children and pets away from waterways.

“Riverbanks are extremely slippery and any remaining ice cover on reservoirs and ponds will be weak,” said Eleanor Heagy, UTRCA communications specialist, in a release.

“The water is moving quickly in the main branches of the Thames River, in particular,” she said.

Heagy adds water temperatures are very cold and hypothermia can occur within minutes at this time of year.