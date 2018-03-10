Environment
March 10, 2018 12:29 pm

Londoners warned to be wary of waterways

By Global News

The Springbank Dam on the Thames River in London, Ont.

Travis Dolynny
A A

The local conservation authority wants you and your family to stay safe this March break.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding parents and caregivers to keep children and pets away from waterways.

READ MORE: Cataraqui and Quinte conservation authorities warn public to be careful around waterways

“Riverbanks are extremely slippery and any remaining ice cover on reservoirs and ponds will be weak,” said Eleanor Heagy, UTRCA communications specialist, in a release.

“The water is moving quickly in the main branches of the Thames River, in particular,” she said.

Heagy adds water temperatures are very cold and hypothermia can occur within minutes at this time of year.
Report an error
Hypothermia
london safety
london thames river safety
london waterways
Thames River in London
Upcoming march break
Upper Thames River Conservation Authority
Waters can cause hypothermia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News