Police recover body discovered in Halifax harbour off Lower Water Street

Police have recovered the body of a man in the water off Lower Water Street.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Carol McIsaac says a member of the public reported the discovery to police at around 9:20 a.m. on Friday.

“We received a call from a person who saw what appeared to be a body in the water,” she said.

#Halifax police are next to Casino #NovaScotia; a body is being recovered, according to a police spokesperson. Officers further in the distance are standing in front of a blue tarp covering something on the ground near the water. pic.twitter.com/YPBVHRH0rF — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 9, 2018

Police had an area taped off next to Casino Nova Scotia.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and was at the scene.