Police recover body discovered in Halifax harbour off Lower Water Street
A A
Police have recovered the body of a man in the water off Lower Water Street.
Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Carol McIsaac says a member of the public reported the discovery to police at around 9:20 a.m. on Friday.
“We received a call from a person who saw what appeared to be a body in the water,” she said.
Police had an area taped off next to Casino Nova Scotia.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and was at the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.