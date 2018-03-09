Canada
Police recover body discovered in Halifax harbour off Lower Water Street

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police were scene next to Casino Nova Scotia on Friday morning.

Steve Silva/ Global News
Police have recovered the body of a man in the water off Lower Water Street.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Carol McIsaac says a member of the public reported the discovery to police at around 9:20 a.m. on Friday.

“We received a call from a person who saw what appeared to be a body in the water,” she said.

Police had an area taped off next to Casino Nova Scotia.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and was at the scene.

