Police watchdog investigating Halifax cop after man suffers broken nose at shelter

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating a Halifax Regional Police officer after a man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose, at an emergency homeless shelter in downtown Halifax, N.S.

According to a release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the alleged assault by the officer against a 54-year-old man took place on the evening of Feb. 25.

The incident took place at a Metro Turning Point Shelter.

Halifax Regional Police contacted SiRT after the incident.

The watchdog has now begun its investigation.

Halifax police say that the officer has not been suspended but has been placed on administrative duty.