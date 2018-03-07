Family appeals for witnesses to crash that killed Canadian author’s daughter in Newmarket, Ont.

NEWMARKET, Ont. – Police and the family of a woman struck and killed while crossing a street in a town north of Toronto are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Canadian author and columnist Gordon Pape says his daughter, 51-year-old Kimberley Pape-Green, was hit by a car on the night of on Jan. 22 while walking home from a bus stop in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police say Pape-Green died after being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the car remained at the scene and no charges have been laid, but they are still seeking witnesses.

They are appealing to anyone who saw the collision and has not spoken with police to come forward.

Pape-Green was the mother of three children.

“Kim was walking home from the bus stop, and now she’s just gone. Our whole family is devastated by this,” Pape said Wednesday in a release.

Pape called his daughter a “seasoned pedestrian,” saying she never had a driver’s licence and always took transit.

Pape-Green was “a voracious reader,” said her younger sister, Deborah Kerbel, whose book “Under The Moon” was selected as a finalist for a Governor General’s Literary Award in 2012.

“She was absolutely the reason I write books today,” Kerbel said.

Pape-Green’s daughter, Kendra Pape-Green, 25, also appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

“All three of us hope that someone comes forward with more information with what happened to Mom,” she said.

Pape-Green’s husband, Tim, suffers from a rare debilitating disease and is unable to work.

“She was the family’s main means of financial support,” said her daughter, who has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to get the family through the crisis.