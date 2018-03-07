RCMP search for missing Vernon woman

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Claudia Fissler was last seen on Sunday, March 4.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings.

Fissler is 43 years old, five-foot-four-inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fissler is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.