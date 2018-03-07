New Brunswick to close out week with heavy snow

New Brunswickers should be prepared for another heavy dump of snow as a storm front moves over the province on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the province before the week is over.

READ MORE: Nor’easter packing heavy snow could cause delays in major U.S. airports

First, a low pressure system will arrive on Wednesday night from the southwest with snowfall spreading through to the northeast of the province by noon on Thursday.

At some point, it’s expected that the heavy snow will taper in the southern part of New Brunswick, becoming showers or flurries. In the north, the snow is expected to continue into Friday.

If that wasn’t enough, a second storm front will spread snow, mixed with rain, from the east.

WATCH: N.B. River Watch program about to begin for this year

Environment Canada says they don’t expect to be the snowfall to be significant, but they do expect travel to be impacted until Sunday.