Police shut north Edmonton intersection after vehicle hits cyclist
Edmonton police shut down an intersection on the city’s north side Tuesday night as they investigated a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.
Police said it happened in the area of 127 Avenue and 97 Street at about 8:40 p.m. The cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and no other injuries were reported.
Police did not say what led to the collision.
More to come…
