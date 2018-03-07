Traffic
March 7, 2018 12:15 am
Updated: March 7, 2018 12:16 am

Police shut north Edmonton intersection after vehicle hits cyclist

By Online journalist  Global News

Police investigate a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist in the area of 127 Avenue and 97 Street on March 6, 2018.

Les Knight/ Global News
Edmonton police shut down an intersection on the city’s north side Tuesday night as they investigated a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said it happened in the area of 127 Avenue and 97 Street at about 8:40 p.m. The cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and no other injuries were reported.

Police did not say what led to the collision.

More to come…

