Canada
March 5, 2018 10:30 am

Dartmouth fire results in rescue of woman from balcony of three-storey building

By Staff The Canadian Press

A woman had to be rescued from her third-floor balcony by firefighters following a fire in Dartmouth on March 4, 2018.

Natasha Pace/Global News
The Canadian Red Cross says a woman had to be rescued from her third-floor balcony during a fire in her apartment building in Dartmouth.

The group says the fire forced at least 10 people out of the building late Sunday afternoon.

The woman was sent to hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation after being lowered down from her balcony.

The Red Cross is helping her 16-year-old granddaughter with food and clothing.

It’s also helping two adults and two boys, aged nine and 13, who were in an apartment below the burned unit, while at least four other tenants will remain out of their units until a cleanup is finished.

The fire on Lakecrest Drive was contained to one apartment on the top floor of the three-storey building, but there was water damage to units on lower floors.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

