Rockets lose double-header to Cougars

The Kelowna Rockets lost 7-6 Wednesday night to the Prince George Cougars.

It follows a 4-1 loss to the Cougars Tuesday.

Kole Lind opened up scoring in game two with a hat trick.

Despite the strong lead, the Cougars were on the prowl for another win.

Conner Bruggen-Cate, Erik Gardiner and Cal Foote also with goals for Kelowna.

After the Cougar’s first goal from Ilijah Colina, Prince George went on to score five more goals and one more to break the 6-6 tie at just 18 seconds left in the third period.

The loss drops Kelowna’s record to 38-20-4-2.

The Rockets are in Everett Friday and home again Saturday to play the Spokane Chiefs.