Crime
February 26, 2018 12:03 pm

Guns, ammunition, 500-pound safe stolen from home in Mississauga: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police badge.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police west of Toronto are investigating after four guns were allegedly stolen from a home in a residential area of Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say three shotguns, a long rifle and an unknown quantity of ammunition were allegedly taken from a home undergoing renovations.

The guns and ammo were stored in a 500-pound safe, which was also allegedly stolen.

Police say the guns were legally stored.

They’re asking for tips from the public about the break-in, which took place earlier this month.

They say the homeowners were not home during the renovations, and the break-in was reported on Wednesday – nearly a week after it occurred.

