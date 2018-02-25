Crime
February 25, 2018

Stabbing in Scarborough leaves man in serious condition

A man in his 40s is in serious condition following a stabbing in Scarborough on Sunday, February 25th.

A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a man in his 40s to hospital in serious condition.

According to paramedics, they received a call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and responded to the victim in the area near Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue.

The victim is now at a local trauma centre, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Toronto police have not released information on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers.
