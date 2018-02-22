Hamilton couple charged in ODSP fraud case

A Hamilton couple has been charged with defrauding the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Hamilton Police say they received information late last year from ODSP workers that a local couple may be defrauding the provincial service.

It’s alleged a man was working while receiving disability benefits and collected $130,000 he was not entitled to receive.

Investigators claim the accused also forged documents for a mortgage application to purchase a house worth over $500,000.

Rahaman Al Jabri, 48, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document. His wife, Shaymae Ali, 38, is also charged with fraud over $5,000.

Both will appear in court on Monday.