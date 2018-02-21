Attempted robbery lands one teen in custody, another being sought

One teenager has been arrested, and police are looking for another, after an attempted robbery in downtown Hamilton.

Police say a 49-year-old man was approached by two teenagers on James Street North, near Vine Street, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects allegedly had a knife and demanded the man’s wallet and cell phone.

When the man tried to call 911, a short struggle ensued before the two suspects fled empty handed.

Police say the victim was not hurt.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jeremy Kotar on charges of robbery, obstructing police and breach of probation.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Hamilton boy with robbery.