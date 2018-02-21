REALLY? The New Dating No-No Might Surprise You

Whether we like it or not, we live in a world of online dating.

Chances are if you’re single, or you’ve been single recently, you’ve dabbled in it too.

With sites/apps like Tinder, Bumble, and whatever other creative and unique matchy matchy ones, you’ve got a lot of options and variety.

However one of the main similarities between these sites, is that it’s all a first name basis.

But because of this, it’s made asking for that last name awkward, especially on a first date.

Asking for the last name indicates that they just want to creep your social media to find out more about you, and that in itself can interfere with developing a relationship naturally. Once you have the last name, that unlocks this whole new universe of information.

But then again…if you wait a couple dates…then it’s still awkward that you don’t know their last name…?

Is there any winning?

