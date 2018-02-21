Halifax Transit bus driver issued ticket for striking pedestrian in crosswalk
A bus driver with Halifax Transit has been ticketed after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The collision happened Monday night near the intersection of Main Street and Hartlen Street in Dartmouth.
Police say the bus driver was making a turn from Hartlen Street on to Main Street when the the pedestrian was struck.
The 20-year-old male pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the bus was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.
