Halifax Transit bus driver issued ticket for striking pedestrian in crosswalk

A bus driver with Halifax Transit has been ticketed after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The collision happened Monday night near the intersection of Main Street and Hartlen Street in Dartmouth.

Police say the bus driver was making a turn from Hartlen Street on to Main Street when the the pedestrian was struck.

The 20-year-old male pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the bus was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.