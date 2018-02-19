Traffic
February 19, 2018 11:14 am

Woman in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash.

A woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the collision happened at Brimorton Drive and Markham Road, near Ellesmere Road, at around 6 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle smashed into a tree near the sidewalk.

Paramedics said the victim is believed to be in her 20s and that she was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

