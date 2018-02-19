Woman in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Scarborough
A woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police said the collision happened at Brimorton Drive and Markham Road, near Ellesmere Road, at around 6 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle smashed into a tree near the sidewalk.
Paramedics said the victim is believed to be in her 20s and that she was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.
