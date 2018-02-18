Huskies women’s basketball advancing to Canada West semifinals

The Huskies women’s basketball team has punched their ticket to the Canada West semifinals with a 97-64 win over the Winnipeg Wesmen.

The Huskies came out strong on Saturday, taking the lead early and never giving it up.

Huskies guard Sabine Dukate scored 21 points, including six three-point shots. She also added four rebounds and four assists and before Summer Masikewich fouled out in the fourth, she put up 17 points including six rebounds.

Maya Olynyk, Megan Ahlstrom and Megan Lindquist also finished with double digits on the night.

Former Huskie, Antoinette Miller, led the Wesmen in scoring with 26 points in the game.

The best-of-three semifinal series gets underway on Thursday against the Trinity Western Spartans. The last time the two faced off, the teams split the two-game weekend with the Huskies narrowly losing 69-68 on Jan. 19 and winning 82-64 the next night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the PAC.