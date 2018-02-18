$230,000 raised at ‘Care from the Heart’ radio-a-thon

The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation surpassed its fundraising goal on February 15, at their annual “Care From the Heart” radio-a-thon.

Personalities from Lethbridge’s radio stations converged on the hospital atrium, all part of an effort to raise funds to support patient care at the hospital.

This year’s goal was $230,000, and on Thursday evening Chinook Regional Hospital posted on their Facebook page that they had surpassed their goal, sitting at $230,117 around 5 p.m.

On Sunday, that number had gone up to $233,662.

The money raised goes to support patient care at the hospital, with its impact felt in every department.

“Our focus right now is the renovation of the mental health department,” said Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation executive director, Jason VandenHoek. “We’ve already completed phase one, we’re just about to start phase two.”

Heading into this year’s radio-a-thon the fundraiser has brought in more than $1.7 million dollars over the last seven years.