Have you seen Virginia Jenka? N.B. RCMP searching for missing woman

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Virginia Marie Jenka.

The 34-year-old is from Moncton and was reported missing to police on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Jenka is described as Aboriginal, five feet five inches tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, Feb. 16 around 7:40 p.m. on Bromley Street in Moncton getting into an unknown vehicle driven by a man.

Anyone ‎with information on the whereabouts of Virginia Jenka is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.