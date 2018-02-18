Health
Public health officials warn of possible measles exposure on recent Air Canada flight

New Brunswick's acting medical officer of health is urging residents keep track of their vaccination history given the arrival of mumps and pertussis in the province.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Public health officials west of Toronto say they’ve confirmed a case of the measles in a baby who returned home on a flight from Switzerland.

Peel Public Health says the infant from Brampton, Ont., was on a Feb. 12 Air Canada flight from Zurich to Toronto.

Officials warn that anyone else on the flight, which left Zurich at 10:30 a.m. and arrived at Pearson International Airport at 2:15 p.m., may have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious, and babies, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable.

Symptoms include a high fever, coughing, sore eyes, small spots inside the mouth and rashes on the skin.

Officials say anyone who suspects they may have been exposed should call before going into a medical facility to avoid further spreading the infection.

