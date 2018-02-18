Man, woman injured during home invasion in Moncton: RCMP

Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating an overnight home invasion in Moncton.

Sgt. André Pepin says two men and two women entered a residence in the 200-block of West Lane around 1 a.m.

Once inside, Pepin says the four assaulted a 31-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with a weapon. Both victims were treated at the scene by paramedics for their injuries.

Police will not say what type of weapon was used in the assault or what the possible motive may have been, citing their ongoing investigation.

No description is available for the two men involved in the incident. The only description police are releasing about the two women is that one was about 5’8″ with long black hair, the other woman had lighter hair.

Anyone with information about the home invasion and assault is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.