Londoners demand fentanyl in pharmacy robbery

Two people have been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in the city’s north end.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Adelaide Street and Oxford Street.

They say two people entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics. Both were disguised and threatened to shoot staff unless they were given fentanyl patches.

The pair procured an undisclosed amount of narcotics and fled the scene.

London Police were called and say further investigation led them to find the suspects at an address on William Street.

A 38-year-old man and a woman 32-year-old both of London have been jointly charged with robbery with the threat of violence.

Police recovered all narcotics stolen during the robbery, and say no one was injured.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.