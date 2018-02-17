Fatal Fire
February 17, 2018 4:53 pm

2 dead after early morning fire in Grand Rapids, Man.

By Reporter  Global News
File / Global News
A A

Two people were killed after an early morning fire in Grand Rapids, Man.

RCMP said officers were called to a house trailer fire on Beardy Point Road in the community around 1:50 a.m.

When they arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. Two bodies were found inside.

RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Forensic Identification Services are all on the scene investigating.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Fire
Fire
Grand Rapids
Manitoba
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News