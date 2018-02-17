2 dead after early morning fire in Grand Rapids, Man.
A A
Two people were killed after an early morning fire in Grand Rapids, Man.
RCMP said officers were called to a house trailer fire on Beardy Point Road in the community around 1:50 a.m.
When they arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. Two bodies were found inside.
RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Forensic Identification Services are all on the scene investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.