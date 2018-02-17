What’s open and closed in London on Family Day

While many will be taking the day off, some spots across London plan on keeping their doors open for Family Day.

Those seeking entertainment this long weekend will be happy to know that all movie theatres will remain open. Fleetway, Storybook Gardens, and Museum London will also be serving up family fun for the holiday.

Regular collection and delivery will continue through Canada Post and LTC will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.

Most major grocery and drug stores will be closed, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Loblaws, Superstore and Food Basics.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed, along with Masonville, Westmount, and White Oaks Mall.

As it is a statutory holiday, government offices and banks are all closed. There will be no garbage or recycling collection and the Middlesex-London Health Unit will be closed as well.