Rare earthquake rattles Wales, southern England
A A
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Britain on Saturday, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said on Saturday, with tremors felt across parts of Wales and southwest England.
The BGS said the epicentre of the quake was 20 km north of the Welsh city of Swansea.
“Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years,” the BGS said on Twitter. They later corrected the time-frame to 3-5 years.
The EMSC provided a range for how widespread the tremors spread.
This is the biggest earthquake to hit the region in over 100 years.
© 2018 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.