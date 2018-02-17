Britain
February 17, 2018 12:43 pm

Rare earthquake rattles Wales, southern England

By Staff Reuters

The BGS said the epicentre of the quake was 20 km north of the Welsh city of Swansea.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Britain on Saturday, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said on Saturday, with tremors felt across parts of Wales and southwest England.

“Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years,” the BGS said on Twitter. They later corrected the time-frame to 3-5 years.

The EMSC provided a range for how widespread the tremors spread.

This is the biggest earthquake to hit the region in over 100 years.

