Rare earthquake rattles Wales, southern England

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Britain on Saturday, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said on Saturday, with tremors felt across parts of Wales and southwest England.

The BGS said the epicentre of the quake was 20 km north of the Welsh city of Swansea.

“Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years,” the BGS said on Twitter. They later corrected the time-frame to 3-5 years.

Just in: Event epicentre approx 20km NNE of Swansea, with 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km. Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

In an update to the earlier claim, events as large as this only happen every 3 – 5 years in the UK — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

The EMSC provided a range for how widespread the tremors spread.

Red dots=localities for which a significant number of people visited our website in the sec and min after the quake pic.twitter.com/kecmhb4RkG — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2018

This is the biggest earthquake to hit the region in over 100 years.