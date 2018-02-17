One man is dead following a fatal crash in North York

One man has been pronounced dead after an early morning collision in North York.

According to police, the vehicle careened into the side of the Bayview Arena just north of Finch Avenue at around 6:15 a.m Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the crash initially thought it was a medical call.

Reports indicate the victim succumbed to his injuries upon impact.

Investigators are now attempting to determine if speed was a possible factor in the crash.

The Bayview Arena, as well as the surrounding area, is now closed off for an on-going investigation.