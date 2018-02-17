One man dead following fatal crash in North York

One man has been pronounced dead after an early-morning collision in North York.

According to police, the vehicle careened into the side of the Bayview Arena just north of Finch Avenue at around 6:15 a.m Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the crash initially thought it was a medical call.

Reports indicate the victim succumbed to his injuries upon impact.

Investigators are now attempting to determine if speed was a possible factor in the crash.

The Bayview Arena, as well as the surrounding area, is now closed off for an ongoing investigation.