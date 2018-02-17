Canada
February 17, 2018 10:17 am
Updated: February 17, 2018 12:38 pm

One man dead following fatal crash in North York

By Global News

Toronto police investigate after a minivan careens into the side of the Bayview Arena.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

One man has been pronounced dead after an early-morning collision in North York.

According to police, the vehicle careened into the side of the Bayview Arena just north of Finch Avenue at around 6:15 a.m Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the crash initially thought it was a medical call.

READ MORE: ‘An incredible team effort’: Ontario hospital staff step up to save 8 lives after horrific crash

Reports indicate the victim succumbed to his injuries upon impact.

Investigators are now attempting to determine if speed was a possible factor in the crash.

The Bayview Arena, as well as the surrounding area, is now closed off for an ongoing investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bayview Arena
Crash
Finch Avenue
North York
Police
Toronto vehicle crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News