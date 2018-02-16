Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, February 16, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

Snow is on the way for most of the BC Southern Interior. A low will track from the Central Coast inland Saturday and circulation around this system will bring 5 to 15cm of snow to our region.

Great news for skiers, but please be mindful that there will be a lot of snow for the mountain passes this weekend.

As we switch to a northerly influence next week, modified Arctic air will bring temperatures well below freezing after the weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -5 to +1C

~ Duane/Wesla