Edmonton police make arrests after break-in spree, look for owners of ‘unique items’

Edmonton police are turning to social media in an attempt to return some stolen items to their rightful owners after a break-and-enter investigation.

Between Nov. 23, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018, Edmonton police received at least 10 reports of break-ins in the McCauley, Cromdale, Oliver and Queen Mary Park neighbourhoods.

The thieves reportedly targeted a variety of locations, including mailboxes, parkades, storage units in apartment buildings and ATM machines. Gifts, cash and a variety of valuables left in vehicles and storage units were stolen.

READ MORE: Block of mailboxes in south Edmonton busted open

“We were able to identify the owners of some of the stolen items, but a few unique items remain unclaimed,” acting Det. Jonathon Wong with Downtown Division said in a news release on Friday. “We’re certain that someone is missing these items and are hopeful they will come forward.”

Those unique items include a home theatre system, two vintage toy car sets and a malt mill – a piece of equipment used to break down malted barley when brewing beer.

Pictures of these and other items police are trying to get back to the owners, can be found on the Edmonton Police Service Pinterest page.

READ MORE: Edmonton police release suspect photos after string of parkade break and enters

Two men are now facing 54 charges.

Brandon Okimaw, 23, is facing 10 counts of break and enter, four counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft of mail and 19 counts of breach of recognizance.

Frank Okimaw, 32, is facing seven counts of break and enter, four counts of theft of mail, seven counts of stolen property under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the stolen property is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.