Wisconsin man allegedly leads police on chase, using squad car as escape vehicle

What started as a traffic stop led to a chase after a man suspected of heroin trafficking with warrants out for his arrest allegedly stole a police vehicle to make his getaway.

Video from police captured the entire scene after officers from both Adams County and Marquette County pulled over Levi R. Hedding of Coloma on Monday night. Police say Hedding initially lied about his name and in dashcam footage, he can be seen attempting to flee on foot before being caught by police and placed into a squad car.

Police said in a Facebook post that as deputies processed the scene at about 10 p.m., Hedding was able to escape through the rear window of an Adams County vehicle as video shows, and then climb into a vehicle belonging to Marquette County.

He then flees the scene in the vehicle and begins an almost 29-kilometre pursuit involving several law enforcement members.

It only comes to an end when Hedding’s stolen vehicle enters a ditch and hits a tree. He then leaves the vehicle and attempts once more to flee on foot but is caught by a K9 unit and deputies.

Injuries he sustained from the K9 unit were treated at Moundview Hospital before he was taken into police custody.

According to police, Hedding has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, escape, operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating with a restricted controlled substance, reckless driving, obstructing/resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence, felony fleeing and felony bail jumping.