Teen racer looks to soar at 54th Lindsay Snowcross event on Family Day weekend

If you’re feeling the need for speed this weekend, you can make your way to the Lindsay Fairgrounds this weekend for the 54th annual Lindsay Snowcross races.

Fourteen-year-old Jack Polito is looking to wow the hometown crowd as he has made the jump from the junior level to the senior ranks, made a name for himself after winning seven National Junior titles.

READ MORE: Thousands turn out for snowmobiling festival in Sicamous

“There’s a bit of pressure because there’s a lot of your friends and family watching and you want to make them proud,” said Polito. “But it’s fun. I’m really looking forward it.”

Polito has been riding a snowmobile since he was four years old.

“My dad bought me a little Artic Kitty Cat and I used to ride that around — it was pretty fun.”

The weekend event will feature up to 400 competitors across 22 divisions and also feature snow bike racers.

This is the 54th Lindsay Snowcross and organizers have been preparing all week, getting the venue set up. They’ve trucked in over 400 loads of snow to ensure the course is in prime racing condition.

READ MORE: New Brunswick snowmobilers reminded to stick to the trails and avoid private land

“We’ve got tons of snow here for this weekend, so even with the mild temperatures, it’s no problem. We’ve probably got the best track we’ve ever had,” said event organizer Ken Avann. “The temperatures look like they are going to be great so we hope everyone can come out for the Family Day weekend.”

Gates open at the Lindsay exhibition on Saturday at noon and again on Sunday at 10 a.m., while admission is free for children 11 and under.

“We also have Yamaha doing a learn-to-ride program here this weekend so anybody can come six to 12 years of age, and we’ll have a bunch of Yamaha sleds,” said Avann. “The kids can get a free introduction to the sport and learn how to ride.”

For more information, visit www.LinsdayEx.com