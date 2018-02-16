Arrest made in attempted robbery at pizzeria in Marmora

Central Hastings OPP have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery at a pizzeria in Marmora in December.

Police say on Dec. 19 around 8 p.m., a man tried to rob the Square Boy Pizza outlet on Matthew St., about 50 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Lindsay police looking for suspect after chainsaws stolen from Canadian Tire

He fled the scene before police arrived on scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Kenneth Bracken, 48, of Marmora. He is charged with robbery with violence and disguise with intent.

OPP say he remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Feb. 20.