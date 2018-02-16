Man and woman arrested in $330K Oakville pot bust

Halton Regional Police have arrested two people and seized a large amount of marijuana in Oakville.

Police launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of large amounts of marijuana last month.

Officers arrested a man and a woman at an Oakville home Thursday after they seized large quantities of pot.

Investigators seized 75 kilograms of marijuana valued at $330,000, a 2017 GMC Sierra, a 2014 Nissan Rogue and $40,000 in cash.

Maziar Vesalpour, 32, and Emily Forrieter, 27, of Oakville have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.