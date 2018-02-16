Car slams into Kelowna business
No one was hurt when a car crashed into a building in Kelowna late Friday morning.
It happened at a business centre located at 1634 Harvey Avenue at around 11 a.m.
The S-U-V, driven by a senior, slammed into the Lifemark Health Centre.
Police said she was a little shaken up but otherwise unhurt.
RCMP said the driver may have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake.
No one inside the business was hurt.
